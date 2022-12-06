Facelift to U.P. Rly stations: 15 small stations to be redeveloped under Khurda model

Fifteen UP stations falling under Northern Railways (NR) division will be revamped to give a new and modern look to them, in a move to boost the infrastructure and smaller railway stations.

Various infrastructure development will take place at a cost of ₹150 crore, NR said on Monday.

According to NR, the modernisation of these 15 railway stations is being done under the Khurda Road Station model. These stations include Jaunpur Junction, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Shahganj, Sultanpur, Bhadohi, Jaunpur City, Barabanki, Unnao, Prayagraj, Phaphamau, Kanpur Bridge, Manaknagar, Malhaur and Utrethia.

The Khurda railway station falls in the eastern division of Howrah-Chennai zone which is a Category A station and has all modern international amenities for passengers. It is taken as a model station as the development work has been carried at only ₹4 crore. The number of railway tracks was increased with a revamp of the main building and facade beautification.

“At these stations, a plan has been made to implement the process of upgrading the station facade, concourse, circulating area, footover bridge, lift and escalator, modern dormitory for men and women, food court, etc on which the estimated expenditure is ₹10 crore per station,” said Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager, NR.

“A proposal in this regard will be sent to the Railway Board, New Delhi for approval and after acceptance, the scheduled works will be carried out,” she added.

Six stations to be developed as cultural and historical heritage

Six old historical buildings of railway stations of Northeastern Railways will be developed and maintained by the Indian railways to save heritage.

These stations include Gorakhpur, Gonda, Gomtinagar, Lucknow Junction, Chhapra and Kathgodam.

Under this, along with the face-uplift, it will also give a glimpse of the local cultural and historical heritage.

An attractive second gate will also be constructed to connect both parts of the city.

“The main objective of the station redevelopment is to develop the station as a city centre which will act as a link between the two parts of the city. Apart from this, provision for modern facilities like shopping complex, hotel, parking, roof plaza etc has been made,” said Pankaj Singh, chief public relations officer, NER.

“The roof plaza will give relief from the unnecessary crowd on the platform. On the announcement of the train, passengers will be able to come to the platform easily from the roof plaza,” Singh said.

Airport-like lounges will be made for the convenience of passengers. Roof plaza and better approach connectivity will be done at the station, he said.

“A consultant has been appointed to study the technical and financial feasibility for the redevelopment who will prepare a detailed project report along with developing a masterplan, architectural design of the station,” he added.