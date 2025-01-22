Faculty forum against extension of SGPGI director’s tenure

LUCKNOW The faculty forum has raised its voice against the director of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) Prof RK Dhiman, opposing the extension of his tenure and demanded that he be relieved from the post on the last day of his term on February 7, as granting an extension would be in violation of the SGPGIMS Act, 1983. The forum also advocated for the appointment of a senior faculty member as the acting director until a new appointment is made, as has been done in the past. (File Photo)

The forum, representing all 327 faculty members of the institute, alleged that the director’s powers had not been revoked three months ago, a move they claim was contrary to the Act. According to the members, the director is making important decisions like appointments etc, which he is not entitled to do.

At a press conference on Tuesday, forum president Dr Amitabh Arya and general secretary Dr Puneet Goyal emphasised that the institution’s Act mandates a specific criterion for the appointment of the director, according to which the director’s tenure is fixed at five years, with a maximum age limit of 65 years. The members asserted that only candidates below the age of 60 should be considered for the position to ensure they can serve a full five-year term, which is in line with the Act’s provisions.

Dhiman was born on June 4, 1960, so he would be completing 65 on June 4 this year.

They also advocated for the appointment of a senior faculty member as the acting director until a new appointment is made, as has been done in the past.

“If an extension is granted to the director post February 7, the faculty forum will convene a general body meeting to decide the next course of action,” stated Arya . He warned that any violation of the PGI Act would be met with resistance at every level.

The faculty forum also raised a question mark over the allotment of another bungalow to the director.

They also said that 24 faculty members left the institution during the current director’s tenure due because of his inability to retain them in the institute, which they believe, negatively impacted SGPGI’s work environment. The forum wrote a letter to the governor and chief secretary, highlighting the possible violation of the PGI Act and other issues.

Faculty members said Dr Dhiman pays attention to the demands of those cadres of employees who put pressure by agitation and work boycott, but ignores feedback of faculty members working in the interest of patients, resulting in disenchantment.

Additionally, the forum raised concerns over the delay in the submission of the annual confidential report (ACR) of senior professors to the chief secretary. The ACRs, which have not been submitted for the last four years, have hindered the promotion prospects of these senior faculty members, they claimed.

DIRECTOR’S REBUTTAL

“I am hurt by the charges of the faculty forum. Before making the allegations, they should have thought about the tough time we faced during Covid. I developed the renal transplant centre, emergency medicine centre, advanced diabetic centre, advanced paediatric centre and the Saloni Heart Centre. Besides, nine new departments were opened during my tenure. If 24 faculty left, then why didn’t they mention the recruitment of 91 new faculty members. My extension or no extension depends on the authorities... I am no one to speak about it,” said SGPGI director RK Dhiman.