Farmers, agri firms to present work at U.P. trade show’s 2nd edition

Progressive farmers and agricultural companies from the state will present their works at the second edition of the U.P. International Trade Show set to take place in Greater Noida between September 25 and 29. The agriculture department will have a significant presence at the trade show. (For Representation)

The trade show will serve as a platform for both farmers and manufacturers of agricultural equipment, seeds and chemicals to showcase their offerings, said a press statement from the state government issued on Saturday.

A dedicated 1,000 sq metre area has been allotted to the agriculture department at the trade show. Participants will include representatives from agriculture, agricultural education and related institutions as well as the Mandi Parishad directorate of agricultural marketing.

The agriculture department will have a significant presence at the trade show with more than two dozen farmer producer organisations (FPOs) set to participate.

These FPOs include three from Bulandshahr, two each from Bahraich, Mirzapur and Shravasti, and one each from Ballia, Banda, Basti, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Hamirpur, Maharajganj, Saharanpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Sultanpur, Aligarh and Rampur.

The additional director of agriculture, seeds and fields, has been designated the nodal officer overseeing seed-producing companies. The joint director, agriculture fertiliser, will serve as the nodal officer for coordinating with fertiliser manufacturing companies participating in the trade show.

In collaboration with IIT Kanpur, which has a dedicated wing for the application of new technology in agriculture sector and related startups, the additional director, agriculture extension, has been named the nodal officer to facilitate coordination.