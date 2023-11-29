Fear stalks Bareilly villages after 8 ‘saree’ murders in 6 months

LUCKNOW Murders of eight women aged between 35 and 60 years in Shahi Adi and Sheeshgarh areas of Bareilly since June this year have triggered fear among women in around 300 villages of the district and kept cops on their toes. All the victims were strangled to death with a saree/chunari, said officials. Seven of these murders were reported from different villages under Shahi police station limits. The most recent one was reported from Sheeshgarh police station on November 26. (Pic for representation)

Bareilly ADG PC Meena, along with IG (Range) Rakesh Singh visited the crime spot on Monday and directed officials to work out the cases at the earliest. He asked them to do the crime mapping of incidents and analyze the crime pattern to nab the assailants. The ADG and the IG were not available for comment.

“It is still not clear whether these murders are interconnected or not. It is also not sure whether it is a work of one person or different people. But residents suspect the involvement of a psychopath in the region,” said ASP (crime) Mukesh Pratap Singh while talking over phone.

He said three of these eight cases were solved with three people being arrested in the matter while police teams were deployed to crack the remaining cases.

The ASP, however, added that an advisory was issued to villagers to not allow women to go out of their home alone and step out in groups of three-four, if necessary. They had been asked to follow this advisory till the police reach any conclusion behind these incidents.

This advisory also stands for daytime as all these murders happened between 11am and 5pm with women working in the fields or at deserted places.

“Women in villages of Shahi police station fear to walk out of home alone and work in the fields. Now, the murder of a woman on the same pattern was reported from a village under adjoining Sheeshgarh police station limits on Sunday,” said a local resident, Anoop Mishra.

Mishra said Urmila, 55, wife of one Ved Prakash of Jagdishpur village of Sheeshgarh, had gone out to collect fodder for cattle around 12 noon and did not return home. The woman’s body was later found lying near the field of one Dori Lal around 500 metres from the village, he added.

Like Bareilly, fear stalked elderly women in villages of Barabanki on Ayodhya border after three women aged between 60 and 64 years were killed in December last year. After two months of investigation, the police claimed to work out the cases on January 25 this year after the arrest of a 24-year-old youth Amrendra Kumar Rawat, who allegedly targeted women who could not show much resistance to him. He allegedly strangulated them to death after rape.

SPATE OF INCIDENTS

NOV 26: The body of one Urmila, 55, was found in a field around 500 metres from her house in Jagdishpur village of Sheeshgarh.

NOV 20: Decomposed body of Dulara, 60, was found in the bushes on the roadside in Khorasani village of Shahi police station limits. The woman was staying alone and was apparently missing for the past four days as her married daughter was unable to contact her since then. A piece of cloth was found entangled around her neck, but the cause of death could not be ascertained in the post-mortem examination.

NOV 19: The charred body of a 35-year-old woman was found in Gotiya village of Shahi police station limits. Police claimed to have solved the case after the arrest of her husband for allegedly committing the crime suspecting his wife of having illicit relation.

AUG 23: The body of Veervati, 35, was found in a field in Jwalapur village of Shahi police station limits. She had gone out to work on the farming field during daytime.

AUG 10: The body of Shanti, 50 of Mubarakpur village was found in a jungle area near Fatehganj area of Panwadiya village under Shahi police station limits. The police had claimed to work out the case after arresting her son.

JUL 22: The body of Kusuma, 40, of Khajuria village was found in a nearby jungle area in Shahi police station limits. The police claimed to work out the case after the arrest of a person familiar to her for committing the crime.

JUN 30: The body of Premwati, 50, was found in a jungle of Anandpur village under Shahi police station limits. She had gone to collect fodder for cattle during afternoon hours.

JUN 17: The body of Dhanwati, 45, was found in a jungle of Kulchha village under Shahi police station limits. She had also gone to collect fodder for cattle in the afternoon hours.