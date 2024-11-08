Fervour abounds as Chhath puja ends with Usha Arghya in U.P. capital

Even before the break of the dawn, women dressed in the best of attires turned up at Gomti riverbank in UP capital to break their 36-hour fast marking the culmination of four-day Chhath puja celebrations by offering Usha Arghya (offering of water to the rising sun) on Friday. Devotees in large numbers offered water to the rising sun at Gomti riverbank in Lucknow on November 8. (HT photo)

They also sang folk songs associated with the festival on the occasion. Some continued to stay awake near the Gomti riverbanks while others got ready early to reach there at the right time. Devotees stood in knee deep water and exchanged “Sindoor” (vermillion) after paying obeisance to the rising sun.

They were supported by their children and husbands who carried “Daura” (baskets of fruits and vegetables) for puja. Among them, a few were seen bursting firecrackers as a mark of celebration.

Ghats across the city reverberated with folk songs like ‘Maiyya khol na darshan de dewa, sopa nariyalwa chadhava’ and ‘Ugah he surajdev bhel bhinsarwa aragh kere berawa’. Soon after offering Arghya, women ended their fast with “Thekuas” (sweet puris).

Shilpa Pandey, 39, who performed the puja for the first time after marriage said she was at first afraid of completing the longest fast of her life but everything went well. “I was a bit afraid of fasting for such a long duration but now it feels divine. It was only possible due to the blessings of Chhati Maiyya,” said Pandey.

Some even considered celebrating at home. Madhuri Tiwari, 58, organized Chhath Puja at her home in an inflatable swimming pool. “We end up polluting the water body during celebrations. So my family and I decided to celebrate at home because Chhath is a festival of cleanliness,” said Tiwari.

Dressed like a bride, Shikha Singh, 27, a teacher, visited the ghat at Jhulelal park. “Last year, I wished for a good husband and within the next few months I got married. The fast at first seemed to be difficult but I think Chhati Maiyya gave me the power to complete it with ease,” said Rai.