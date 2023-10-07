Fever onslaught: City hospitals overwhelmed as patients queue up at OPDs

Rush to get tests done for dengue and other vector borne diseases has resulted in long queues at the OPDs and pathology sections of the hospital across the state capital on Friday. Patients waiting in queue for pathology test. (HT)

Sample this. At Balrampur hospital at least 400 people came complaining about high fever and the pathology lab conducted 245 rapid tests for suspected dengue patients between 12 mid-night and 5pm on Friday. Hospitals across the state capital have patients with high fever admitted too.

At least 10 dengue positive patients have been admitted to Lok Bandhu hospital. “We have a total of 70 patients suffering from high fever admitted in fever ward,” said Dr Ajai Shankar Tripathi, medical superintendent of the Lok Bandhu hospital.

Patients were requesting or rather putting pressure on doctors to prescribe series of tests in the OPD. Experts said that tests are done based on specific symptoms and history of fever. “Dengue test is recommended not on first day of fever but people reach laboratory asking for test immediately as they get high fever. This is not correct way of making diagnosis,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“Fever can be attributed to a range of factors including bacterial, viral, and fungal infections. Common examples are respiratory tract infections (such as influenza and pneumonia), gastrointestinal infections (like gastroenteritis), and vector-borne diseases (like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya),” said Dr Sheetal Verma, senior faculty department of microbiology at King George’s Medical University.

The other key reason is vector-borne diseases. Uttar Pradesh, like many other parts of India, is susceptible to diseases transmitted by vectors like mosquitoes. This includes malaria, dengue, chikungunya, she said.

Seasonal Changes, foodborne illnesses, respiratory infections or exposure to pollutants, allergens, or respiratory pathogens are also a cause. Hence people who suffer from high fever should not panic, she said.

