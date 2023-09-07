A day after an FIR under rape, murder and other charges was registered against Bhartiya Janata Party minority cell in-charge of Mahrajganj district Rahi Masoom Raza, the complainant, a young Dalit woman, retracted her allegations while giving her statement to the police on Wednesday, said police officials. BJP leader accused of rape, murder: Complainant retracts allegations, police say charges ‘fabricated’

The officials said the woman, who had claimed to be 17 years old, was actually found to be 23 years old during the examination of her educational marksheets by the investigators.

Inspector in-charge of Maharajganj Sadar Ravi Kumar Rai said the woman took back the allegations while being interviewed under provisions of section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) by a woman police officer.

Rai said the woman, who claimed to be a minor, had lodged a complaint against Raza after which he was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 for rape, 302 for murder, 354 for molestation and 506 for criminal intimidation, the relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Tuesday.

“Although Raza was taken into custody for further questioning. However, all charges against him were found to be fabricated... Further action will be taken accordingly,” he stated.

The woman had alleged that Raza raped her on August 28 when she was alone at her house. She, with her father, three sisters and an eight-year-old, were residing as tenants on a property owned by Raza.

“Her father’s condition deteriorated the same day, and he was admitted in a hospital where he succumbed during treatment on August 30. A post-mortem was conducted on September 1 in which no injury marks were found on his body. Viscera was preserved for further examination,” the inspector added.

The inspector added circle officer (Maharajganj city) Anuj Singh Chauhan, the investigating officer, too confirmed that the woman had retracted her allegations, and that the findings of the postmortem examination also did not support her allegations.