FIR lodged as lights on Ayodhya’s Ram Path and Bhakti Path go missing

AYODHYA The theft of 3,800 bamboo lights installed on the trees of Ram Path and 36 gobo projector lights on Bhakti Path, worth over ₹50 lakh, has come to light in temple town Ayodhya after the matter was reported to the police by a contractor. As many as 6,400 bamboo lights were installed on Ram Path and 96 gobo projector lights on Bhakti Path by the firm - Yash Enterprises and Krishna automobiles - under the contract awarded by the Ayodhya Development Authority. (File Photo)

According to Shekhar Sharma, representative of the firm, 3,800 bamboo lights and 36 gobo projector lights installed on Ram Path and Bhakti Path were stolen and a case was lodged at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station on August 9.

In the complaint, he stated that “A total of 6,400 bamboo lights and 96 gobo projector lights were installed on Ram Path and Bhakti Path, respectively. All the lights were there till March 19, but after an inspection on May 9, it was found that some lights were missing. Around 3,800 bamboo lights and 36 gobo projector lights were stolen by some unidentified thieves.”

The firm was aware of the theft in May, but the FIR was filed on August 9. However, the police refused to comment on the theft, saying they were investigating the matter.