FIR registered against Swami Avimukteshwarananda, disciple after Pocso court order

Within hours of a special Pocso court’s directive, Jhunsi police late Saturday night registered a case against Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati, his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari and three unidentified persons on allegations of sexual abuse and threats to minor boys. Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati (File)

ACP (Jhunsi) Vimal Kishore Mishra confirmed that an FIR had been registered in compliance with the court’s order and said further investigation was underway. The special court had passed the order on Saturday while hearing a petition filed by Ashutosh Brahmachari.

Ashutosh, a disciple of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, produced two minor boys before the court, where their statements were recorded on camera. In his complaint, he alleged that the boys had approached his camp during a ritual at the Magh Mela and claimed that, as disciples of Avimukteshwarananda, they had been subjected to repeated sexual abuse.

The alleged incidents took place during the Mahakumbh 2025 and Magh Mela 2026. The minors also alleged they were threatened when they resisted.

Ashutosh told the court that he had lodged a complaint at Jhunsi police station on January 24 and subsequently approached the police commissioner on January 25 and the superintendent of police (Magh Mela) on January 27, but no action was taken, prompting him to seek judicial intervention.

Earlier, the special Pocso court had allowed the application seeking registration of an FIR regarding alleged sexual abuse of minors during the Magh Mela 2025-26 in Prayagraj and directed the SHO of Jhunsi police station to register the case.

Special judge (Pocso) Vinod Kumar Chaurasia, while allowing the plea filed by Ashutosh Brahmachari, president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust and head of the Shakumbhari Peeth, observed that the application under Section 175(3) read with Section 173(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, deserved to be allowed without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case.

The court directed that the investigation be conducted fairly, independently and expeditiously in accordance with the Pocso Act, including provisions relating to protection of the victims’ identity and dignity. It also ordered that a compliance report be submitted within the prescribed time.

The court clarified that it had not expressed any view on the merits of the case and that all issues would be decided during investigation, which the investigating agency must carry out strictly according to law.