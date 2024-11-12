Fire at Mathura refinery, 8 hurt

A fire broke out during start-up activities after a routine shut down at a unit in Mathura refinery on Tuesday evening, leaving at least eight workers with burn injuries. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm within the refinery premises. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm within the refinery premises. (Sourced)

According to Renu Nanda, public relations officer (PRO) of Mathura refinery, three of the injured workers were referred to a higher medical facility in Delhi for advanced treatment. “The three referred to Delhi have sustained less than 50% burn injuries,” Nanda confirmed. The remaining five injured workers are receiving care in Mathura.

Among the injured, two refinery officers, one staff member, and five contract workers suffered burns. Of those referred to Delhi, one has 40% burns, while the other two have sustained 20% burns each.

The fire was promptly brought under control, ensuring no casualties occurred, according to Renu Pathak, another spokesperson for the refinery. “There was no blast,” Pathak emphasised, adding, “The plant has been stabilised, and normalcy is being restored.”

Refinery officials stated that a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine if negligence contributed to the incident. “Our current focus is on rescue operations and stabilising operations at the affected unit,” PRO Nanda added.

Local police, led by Sonu Kumar, in-charge of the Mathura refinery police station, are coordinating with refinery officials to evaluate the situation.