Fire breaks out at cancer hospital; no injuries

A fire broke out in the operation theatre (OT) building of Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital (KSSSCIH) here on Monday afternoon, fire officials said, adding no injuries were reported in the incident. “No one was hurt... The fire broke out in the battery room on the second floor of the OT Block of the hospital causing panic among the staff and attendants,” said chief fire officer Mangesh Kumar.

According to fire officials, two smoke exhausters and seven firefighting vehicles from various fire stations took almost two hours to put out the fire.

The popular cancer care hospital is located near Ahmamau Crossing on Sultanpur Road of the state capital.

“At the time of the fire, dozens of patients and attendants were trapped... The fire started in the battery room, which had inflammable materials,” the CFO said, adding all persons in the building were safely evacuated.

A short circuit could have caused the fire, hospital authorities, meanwhile, said. “The fire broke out, possibly, due to a short circuit in the UPS room. There is no disruption in medical services due to the fire. An investigation team has been formed to find out the cause,” said Dr R K Dhiman, the director of the institute in a statement.

“We’ve 25 operating theatres, out of which four are on the second floor. The third floor has no patient care facility, and the fourth doesn’t have any public movement,” said Dr Devashish Shukla, the medical superintendent, said.

However, one of the scheduled surgeries had to be postponed.