Fire tenders to remain stationed at 22 identified spots in Ayodhya

About 150 fire personnel will remain deployed in Ayodhya from January 10 till the end of the Pran Pratishthan ceremony on January 22, said the director general (DG) of UP Fire and Emergency Services. DG Avinash Chandra inspects preparedness by fire personnel in Ayodhya (Sourced)

Thousands of devotees are expected to visit the town before the ceremony of the Ram Temple. Speaking about the preparedness made by his department, DG Avinash Chandra said, “The chief fire office of Ayodhya has identified 22-24 sensitive points where fire bridges will be stationed 24x7. The number may go up even.”

“Each fire team contains six men including a driver. This means that at least 144 firemen will be positioned at these 22 spots,” he informed.

Also, watchtowers have been set up from where firemen and police personnel will keep a watch on the city. “Our primary motive is that no fire takes place at all,” the DG said, adding that a control room has also been set up for better coordination.

Ayodhya chief fire officer Mahendra Pratap said special care was being given to prevent any electrical short circuit. “Fire brigades will always be stationed at two tent cities and other sensitive places in Ayodhya. The fire tenders are being brought from other districts,” he said, adding the tent organisers had been asked to use good quality wires and also keep fire extinguishers ready.

The CFO said two customised fire tenders will be stationed outside the temple.