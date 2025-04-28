Fire-hit Lok Bandhu Hospital ICU remains shut; temporary ward planned

Intensive care unit (ICU) services at Lok Bandhu Hospital remain suspended with no timeline for resumption, following a fire incident that damaged the 10-bed intensive care unit on April 14. Hospital authorities are now planning to set up a temporary ICU and operation theatre (OT) on the first floor to manage critical cases until full restoration is completed. The hospital fire, which originated on the second floor on April 14, caused significant structural damage. (Sourced)

Dr Rajeev Dixit, chief medical superintendent, said, “Our ICU services are stalled as of now, but we are planning on starting a temporary ICU and OT for major surgeries on the first floor for the time being.” He further added that the temporary facility would have space for only five beds, compared to the earlier ICU capacity of 10–15 beds.

The hospital fire, which originated on the second floor, caused significant structural damage. Dr AS Tripathi, medical superintendent, said that engineers from the directorate of medical health and family welfare are currently preparing a renovation estimate. No specific timeline for the completion of repairs has been shared.

While critical care services remain impacted, Lok Bandhu Hospital is continuing to admit non-critical patients. Of the 300-bed facility, around 160 beds are currently occupied. The outpatient department (OPD) is operational, catering to approximately 1,300–1,400 patients daily.

To manage critical cases, hospital authorities have requested neighbouring government hospitals, including King George’s Medical University, Balrampur Hospital, and Civil Hospital, to accommodate patients requiring intensive care, an official informed.

Notably, two official investigations into the fire incident are underway.

A probe ordered by the district administration, led by additional district magistrate (finance) Rakesh Singh, was initially scheduled for completion by April 25. However, pending inputs from the fire department have delayed the submission by a few days.

Separately, an inquiry ordered by the state government under principal secretary (medical health and family services) Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma has been tasked with submitting its report by April 30. Dr Suman Ratan, director general of medical health services and chairperson of the probe committee, stated that no details could be shared until the report is finalised.