First Hardware Park inaugurated in Aligarh

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 15, 2023 01:07 AM IST

District magistrate of Aligarh, Indra Vikram Singh said that the Hardware Park in Aligarh became a reality within 13 days of signing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with owner of land Rakesh Agarwal, a local industrialist .

Agra a ‘Hardware Park’ under PLEDGE scheme of Uttar Pradesh government for promoting private industries and investment, was inaugurated at Bhakri in Aligarh district on Tuesday by commissioner of Aligarh division Navdeep Rinwa. The park is said to the first of its kind in the state.

Inauguration of thr Hardware Park. (HT)
“The upcoming Hardware Park is part of the ambitious plan of state government aimed at promoting private industries. The state cabinet had approved this scheme on January 28 this year and sanction was received for the park in Aligarh by the end March. It was inaugurated today, reflecting how the state government is committed to industrial growth,” said the commissioner.

“The scheme envisages development of private industries within 10 to 50 acres of land for which 50 lakh per acre loan is made available at the rate of one percent. The beneficiary has been provided first instalment of 3.50 crore for infrastructural requirements. This will attract more investment at this first Hardware Park under PLEDGE scheme of the state,” he claimed.

Joint director of industries Virendra Kumar Agarwal informed that financial assistance of 7 crore was to be provided to Rakesh Agarwal who was recently handed over a cheque worth 3.50 crore by chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath at an event in Lucknow.

