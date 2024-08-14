First in UP: Agra police launches digital court monitoring system

LUCKNOW In a first in UP, the Agra Police Commissionerate on Wednesday introduced a new digital system - Commissionerate Courts Monitoring System (CCMS) - enabling citizens and police officials to easily access information about pending cases and upcoming hearing dates with a click, providing real-time access to vital information. The portal also provides key features like digital documentation, prevention of false surety bonds and monitoring of preventive actions at police stations. (Sourced)

The portal also provides key features like digital documentation, prevention of false surety bonds and monitoring of preventive actions at police stations. The system could also be launched in six other police commissionerates of the state after getting a nod from UP Police top brass, said officials. In the past five years, the Police Commissionerate system was introduced in seven UP cities, including Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Agra.

Agra police commissioner J Ravinder Goud said this portal was officially launched on Wednesday, but could be accessed by the public to know their court dates, case status and other things from Independence Day (Thursday). The system could provide relief to thousands of people in ongoing cases of commissionerate courts.

Over 11,000 cases, which affect over 55,000 people, are pending with different courts of Agra Police Commissionerate. Courts are functional in the commissionerate at different levels including courts of ACP, ADCP, DCP and commissioner of police to decide the fate of people booked under different sections of old CrPC and new criminal law BNSS, he said.

“The portal is designed to resolve problems faced by police officials and citizens, who have to visit courts multiple times to get dates and updates in their cases. The digital system will give freedom to citizens from multiple visits to courts and get updates in their cases online. We believe that the portal will enhance the efficiency and transparency of commissionerate courts, emphasised Goud.

The CP said the portal will facilitate digitalisation of court processes, offering seamless and secure online records. These records can be accessed and downloaded by presiding officers whenever necessary. Moreover, the portal will prevent use of false surety bonds as entire information regarding sureties provided in court cases will be available online, allowing presiding officers to monitor and act on cases involving false surety bonds, he added.