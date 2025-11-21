A journey that began with a handful of students training on the Lucknow University grounds several years back has now taken the campus rugby team to one of the country’s biggest university-level sporting platforms. The squad is preparing to compete at the Khelo India University Games starting November 24 in Rajasthan, marking its debut appearance at the event. First-time entry: LU’s rugby team punches its ticket to Khelo India Univ Games (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

From early morning drills on uneven fields to weekend practice sessions under makeshift goalposts, the team has built its identity through steady participation in the All India University Games over the years. “The team, formed in 2018, secured the 7th position in the All India University Games held in March 2025,” said rugby coach and UP Rugby Federation president Amit Kumar Dey.

For many players, university life became the turning point that connected them to the game. Team captain Amit Kumar, a BA third-year student, recalled being drawn to rugby back in Class 7 after meeting Dey during a school interaction. “I joined the university in 2022 and started training. My coach’s consistency kept the team going. My parents were initially worried every time I got injured, but later encouraged me when they saw my interest. Now that we have qualified for Khelo India, I keep reminding teammates that reaching this stage means we can push further,” he said.

The team will face universities such as Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai University, Chandigarh University and Punjab University. Several rival teams include players with international exposure, while Lucknow University fields an entirely home-grown side.

Ramesh Kumar, who completed his BPed this year, said he picked up the sport in Class 10. “We competed against 64 teams in the All India University Games and finished in the top 8. I did not tell my parents initially, but after winning a district-level event, I shared it with them and they supported me,” he said.

Another teammate, Enos Lucas, grew up in a sporting household with his father being a national-level hockey player. “I have played rugby for five years. My parents encouraged me throughout. We have been undergoing intense training for the past month,” he said.

Sandeep Chaurasia, the first captain of the rugby team in 2018, recalled the early challenges. “We faced players from the India team, raised funds for jerseys, and struggled to find practice grounds. It makes me proud to see the juniors reach Khelo India,” he said.

According to Lucknow University Athletics Association (LUAA) general secretary Prof. Ajay Kumar Arya, 12 students will represent the university in rugby, while one student each has qualified for Weightlifting and Yoga. “Improved sports infrastructure, supported by former vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai and vice chancellor Prof Manuka Khanna, has played a key role,” he said.