Five killed in two road accidents in Sonbhadra and Mirzapur

Five people died in two separate road accidents in Sonbhadra and Mirzapur districts of Uttar Pradesh while returning from wedding-related functions, police said on Monday. Representational image.

In Sonbhadra, three people, including two brothers, were killed late Sunday night after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle and ran over them near the Hinduari intersection under the Robertsganj police station area on the Varanasi–Shaktinagar road.

A police officer said the deceased were identified as retired principal Dayashankar Singh (61), his elder brother Kamala Singh (65), both residents of Tiliya village, and their relative Prem Singh.

Dayashankar Singh was the former principal of Shri Chandragupta Maurya Inter College in Madhupur, Sonbhadra. The officer said the three had gone to attend a wedding ceremony in the Robertsganj area on Sunday night.

“At around 11pm, they were returning home on a single motorcycle. When they reached near the Hinduari police outpost, a speeding truck coming from behind hit them and ran over the bike,” the officer said.

The accident led to chaos at the spot. Personnel from the Hinduari police outpost rushed the injured to a medical college, where doctors declared all three dead on arrival.

Robertsganj police station in-charge Inspector Ramswaroop Verma said the bodies were taken into custody and sent to the post-mortem house for examination. “Efforts are on to identify the truck involved in the accident and trace its driver,” he said.

In a separate incident in Mirzapur district, two youths died after their motorcycle rammed into a tree near Jai Patti village on the Ranibagh–Jamalpur road.

Station house officer of Narayanpur, Amit Prajapati, said the victims were identified as Vivek Maurya (22) and Hasnain (23), both residents of Jamalpur town.

The officer said the two were returning home late Sunday night after attending a friend’s engagement ceremony in Narayanpur. “Near Jai Patti village, the motorcycle went out of control and crashed into a tree on the roadside,” Prajapati said.

Both youths sustained critical injuries and were rushed by local residents to the Jamalpur Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead after examination. The families were informed and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, the officer added.