Five sexologist clinics raided for selling ‘steroid-laced’ ayurvedic medicines

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) recently raided five clinics run by sexologists over suspicion of illegal sale of ayurvedic products spiked with steroids and other allopathic drugs, in Lucknow, officials said. (For representation)

FSDA officials, led by assistant commissioner (Drugs) Brijesh Kumar Singh, raided the clinics located at Hussainganj, AP Sen Road in Charbagh, Bansmandi, Lalkuan Road near Hussainganj Crossing and Pandariba.

Also, 10 samples taken from the clinics were sent to a government laboratory in Meerut for further tests, said Singh.

Officials said some people had raised concerns regarding the alleged illegal and unsafe practices of mixing allopathic drugs with ayurvedic formulations at these clinics.

An official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “It is suspected that several of these so-called ayurvedic medicines may contain allopathic drugs, including steroids like prednisolone and betamethasone, anti-inflammatory painkiller diclofenac, and diabetes medicine glimepiride, and some aphrodisiacs.”

Officials said that this was not the first instance of such illegal activity. Despite previous crackdowns, the sale of these adulterated medicines has continued unchecked, putting public health at risk.

The head of the nephrology department at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Prof Narayan Prasad stated a study by King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai found that nearly 40% of ayurvedic drugs tested contained steroids, which raised serious concerns about the safety of such products.