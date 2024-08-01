Floods destroy 26 houses in 2 days in U.P, rescue forces deployed

The floods that began on July 31, have reportedly taken eight lives in two days, the relief commissioner’s office said on Thursday. FOr representation only (HT File Photo)

Hardoi, Ayodhya, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ballia, Sitapur, Bahraich and Farrukhabad were most affected by the rain and floods that gripped parts of the state in the last two days.

Rescue and relief measures have been initiated in the impacted districts, involving the National and State Disaster Response Forces, and Police Armed Constabulary, as well as boats for rescues, shelter homes, food packets, medicine packets, and more.

In all, 897 food packets, 46169 chlorine tablets, 709 shelter homes, and 156 rescue boats were deployed across districts. Relief commissioner GS Naveen Kumar has said, “Reports have been requested from other districts as well, and no districts are at risk of immediate flooding.”

The state summary of the impact of floods shared by the chief minister’s office informed that 7,511 civilians were affected or at risk due to floods in the past two days.

While this entire monsoon season has seen 17 deaths and 29 animal deaths due to floods, in the last 48 hours, no deaths have been recorded on account of floods. The report also shared that 26 people’s homes were destroyed in the floods, and so far, the state government has provided relief and compensation to 2,309 flood-affected families.

As far as rain-related deaths in the past two days are concerned, there was a casualty each in Kaushambi, Sonbhadra and Farrukhabad, and two in Chitrakoot due to lightning strikes; there have been two deaths from drowning, one each at Jalaun and Agra; and another death due to snakebite in Chitrakoot.