Relief as Ganga, Yamuna come below danger mark in Prayagraj

After gradually increasing for three days, the floods in the Ganga and the Yamuna receded and the rivers were recorded to be flowing below the danger levels, in Prayagraj district on Tuesday, officials said. The Ganga receded by 8 cm at Phaphamau and Chhatnag between 12 pm and 4 pm. (HT Photo)

Even as district officials remained alert, they said the Ganga receded by 8 cm at Phaphamau and Chhatnag between 12 pm and 4 pm. It was recorded to be flowing at 81.09 metre and 79.96 metre at Phaphamau and Chhatnag, respectively, as per the official data.

Similarly, the Yamuna retreated at Naini by 15 cm in the same period and was recorded to be flowing at 80.55 m. The danger levels for both rivers are 84.734 metre.

The swollen rivers had submerged many low-lying areas in the district forcing locals to evacuate. The Ganga waters had reached near Bade Hanuman Temple leading to speculations by many that the temple and the presiding deity might be submerged—an occurrence considered sacred by locals. However, this was unlikely now given the river was withdrawing. However, a large crowd still arrived near Sangam and Bade Hanuman Temple to witness the rivers.

The rising trend was after 90,000 cusecs of water were released from the Bariapur barrage in Madhya Pradesh. As the water levels rose suddenly after Saturday midnight, vendors on Mahaveer Marg and Akshayvat Marg had to close down their shops.

Ramratan, a vendor himself, said the goods of many vendors were damaged by the floodwaters.

Mohd Irfan, a resident of the low-lying area of Kareli, said, “We packed our belongings as soon as the water level started rising. Although the river was now decreasing, we’re still ready to evacuate.”

District and flood control and irrigation officials, meanwhile, inspected the affected areas.

Pic HT Photos

