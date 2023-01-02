Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Foggy conditions to continue in U.P. in New Year: Met dept

Published on Jan 02, 2023 01:29 AM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warning of “dense to very dense fog” at isolated places across the state

Passengers cover themselves with blankets as they wait to board a train on a cold winter morning, at a railway station, in Prayagraj on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warning of “dense to very dense fog” at isolated places across the state. The weatherman has predicted cold day condition at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh, said Lucknow met incharge, Mohd Danish.

The forecast for Lucknow is dense fog in the morning and clear sky later. Cold day condition is very likely over the area. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around 18 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday. The state forecast is that state would mostly experience dry weather.

On the new year day, maximum and minimum temperatures in the state capital was 18 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively. The difference between day and night temperature was six degrees Celsius only.

Meerut recorded lowest temperature with 5.5 degrees Celsius, Jhansi 5.6, Muzaffarnagar 6.2, Hardoi 7, Etawah 7.2, Bareilly 7.3, Aligarh 7.4, Basti 8, Shahjhanpur 8.1, Hamirpur 8.2, Gorakhpur 8.4, Faizabad 9.5 and Fatehgarh 9.6 degrees Celsius.

