Folk fest ‘Deshaj’ concludes

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 26, 2023 11:54 PM IST

The audience also got to see ‘Chhau’, a masked dance form from West Bengal, ‘Dhediya’ from Uttar Pradesh and ‘Bhangra’ from Punjab.

The two-day folk festival ‘Deshaj’, organised by Son Chiraiya, came to an end here on Sunday. The Ram Manohar Lohia Park gallery, where the event was held, witnessed audience flocking till the end of the festival to catch a glimpse of the folk dances and musicians performing there.

A dance performance underway at folk fest ‘Deshaj’. (DEEPAK GUPTA/HT PHOTO)
Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary, tourism and culture, U.P., Awanish Awasthi, advisor to the CM and theatre artiste from Karnataka Padma Shri Manjamma Jogathi were prominent among those who graced the occasion.

The ‘Alha Gayan’ group from Mahoba drowned the auditorium in their loud chants and lively beats while ‘Thang-Ta’ and ‘Pung Cholom’ performers from Manipur also left the audience spellbound with clangs of their swords and shields.

