Lucknow: For LPG, caterers must pair application with wedding invite

Lucknow: In a bid to bail out the wedding season from a looming gas crisis, the district administration has introduced measures to manage the rising demand for commercial LPG cylinders. During the period starting April 14, families and caterers must follow a formal application process to secure gas supplies. The administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring that no disruptions occur during the wedding season, offering relief to both traders and residents. (Pic for representation)

Under the new guidelines, those requiring LPG cylinders for wedding-related events must submit an application along with a copy of the marriage invitation card. This step is intended to verify the authenticity of the request and curb misuse/hoarding of domestic LPG supplies.

Officials stated that once the submitted documents are reviewed and verified, commercial LPG cylinders will be issued specifically to registered caterers. This ensures that large-scale cooking requirements for weddings are met through appropriate commercial channels rather than domestic supplies, which are meant for household use.

The administration believes this move will streamline distribution, prevent black marketing and reduce the burden on regular consumers. Authorities have also urged the public to cooperate with the new system, emphasising that these measures are temporary and aimed at maintaining supply stability during peak demand.

The initiative has been implemented with immediate effect and will remain in place throughout the wedding season.

Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Adarsh Tent Catering and Decoration Vyapar Mandal Raghvendra Chaudhary said: “A delegation from the association met additional district magistrate (food and civil supplies) Jyoti Gautam on Wednesday to highlight the issue. We expressed concerns that shortage of commercial gas cylinders during the peak wedding season could severely disrupt catering services.”

Responding to the concerns, ADM Jyoti Gautam assured the delegation that there would be no shortage of commercial gas cylinders during marriage functions. She said caterers and families hosting weddings can obtain cylinders by submitting valid documents such as wedding invitation cards and order booking forms.

The delegation also met district magistrate Vishak G who said that applicants can submit these documents at the district supply office or the ADM (food and civil supplies) office. Based on the requirment, instructions will be issued to gas agencies concerned to ensure timely supply.

He emphasised that uninterrupted gas supply is critical not only for the catering business, but also for maintaining the dignity and smooth conduct of social functions.

The administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring that no disruptions occur during the wedding season, offering relief to both traders and residents.

Meanwhile, officials of oil companies said LPG supply is expected to be normalised following the ceasefire of two weeks between US and Iran.

The administration urged public and businesses to cooperate with the temporary measures, stressing that the initiative is focused on maintaining fairness, preventing shortages and ensuring that celebrations proceed without disruption.