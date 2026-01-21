Form 6 applicants to undergo mandatory mapping under SIR in Uttar Pradesh

People submitting Form 6 for enrolment as voters in the electoral roll will be required to mandatorily submit a declaration form for mapping under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026. UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa said applications submitted through Form 6 for enrolment of new voters will be mapped as part of the SIR process. (For representation)

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said applications submitted through Form 6 for enrolment of new voters will be mapped as part of the SIR process. Applicants will be required to submit a declaration form providing details of themselves and either their parents or grandparents, along with the assembly constituency number, part number and serial number from the electoral roll published in 2003.

If the details submitted are correctly mapped with the database, no notice will be issued. However, if the information provided in the declaration form is unavailable or does not match official records, a notice will be issued to the applicant. In response, the applicant will be required to submit any one of the 13 documents prescribed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as proof of date of birth and/or place of birth.

Applicants born in India before July 1, 1987 must submit any one of the prescribed documents as proof of date or place of birth. Those born between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004 must submit one such document along with proof of the father’s or mother’s date or place of birth from the same list.

Applicants born in India after December 2, 2004 will be required to submit proof of their own date or place of birth, along with documentary proof of the date or place of birth of both parents from the prescribed list.

If neither parent is an Indian citizen, copies of the applicant’s valid passport and visa at the time of birth must be submitted.

For applicants born outside India, a birth registration certificate issued by an Indian mission abroad is mandatory. If Indian citizenship has been acquired through registration or naturalisation, a citizenship registration certificate must be attached.

Eligible citizens can apply online by visiting the ECI portal (voter.eci.gov.in) and submitting Form 6 along with the declaration. Offline applications can be submitted to the booth-level officers (BLOs), assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) or electoral registration officers (EROs), along with the required documents and declaration form.

Documents required as proof of residence include a water, electricity or gas connection bill of at least one year old at the given address, Aadhaar card, current passbook from a nationalised or scheduled bank or post office, Indian passport, land ownership record issued by the Revenue Department including Kisan Bahi, a registered rental lease deed in case of a tenant, and a registered sale deed in case of a homeowner.

Rinwa said that 25.08 lakh Form 6 applications had been submitted till Tuesday (January 20). Before the publication of the draft electoral roll on January 6, as many as 16,18,574 applications were received. After the publication of the draft roll, 8,74,976 Form 6 applications were submitted till Tuesday, while political parties submitted 14,627 Form 6 applications for enrolment of new voters.

Documents required with the declaration form:

1. Any identity card/pension payment order issued to a regular employee/pensioner of any central government/state government/public sector undertaking

2. Any identity card/certificate/document issued in India by the government/local authorities/banks/post office/LIC/PSUs before July 1, 1987

3. Birth certificate issued by a competent authority

4. Indian passport

5. Matriculation/educational certificate issued by a recognised board/university

6. Permanent residence certificate issued by a competent state authority

7. Forest rights certificate

8. OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by a competent authority

9. National Register of Citizens (where applicable)

10. Family register prepared by state/local authorities

11. Any land/house allotment certificate issued by the government

12. For Aadhaar, the Commission’s instructions issued vide letter No. 23/2025.ERS/Vol II dated September 9, 2025 (Annex II) will apply

13. Excerpt from the Bihar SIR voter list as of July 1, 2025

Applicants must submit any one of the following as age proof:

- Birth certificate issued by a competent authority

- Aadhaar card

- PAN card

- Driving licence

- High school/intermediate certificate indicating date of birth

- Indian passport

- Any other document proving date of birth

If none of the above is available:

- Applicants aged 18-21 must appear before the BLO/AERO/ERO with an affidavit (Annexure-27) signed by parent(s) or guru(s) (for third-gender applicants)

- If parents are alive but documents are unavailable, an age certificate issued by the village head or municipal authority may be submitted

- Applicants aged 21 or above must personally appear before the BLO/AERO/ERO and submit a declaration regarding their age