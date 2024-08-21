 Form panel to tackle waterlogging in Lko, MLA urges CM - Hindustan Times
Form panel to tackle waterlogging in Lko, MLA urges CM

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 21, 2024 08:45 PM IST

Singh proposed conducting a systematic survey of Lucknow, including newly expanded areas, to understand the problem better and devise effective solutions

MLA of Sarojini Nagar Rajeshwar Singh, has written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting the formation of a committee chaired by the chief secretary to address the persistent problem of waterlogging in Lucknow.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Key infrastructure such as schools, offices, airports, hospitals and roads getting hit frequently by waterlogging tarnishes the city’s image and hampers its development.

In his letter, Singh proposed conducting a systematic survey of Lucknow, including newly expanded areas, to understand the problem better and devise effective solutions. According to Singh, creating a detailed “water trail” could offer a permanent solution to the issue. This plan would map how water from various areas, houses and drains would be directed through tributary drains to appropriate destinations like rivers, lakes, ponds, or reservoirs.

Singh further recommended the creation of new lakes, ponds, and reservoirs in a phased manner, targeting natural resources to connect each link in the water management chain. He also highlighted the importance of protecting and enhancing natural water bodies such as lakes and ponds, by freeing them of encroachments.

Singh emphasised the need for re-modeling and correcting the slopes of all water flow-related resources to improve their efficiency in managing rainwater and preventing waterlogging.

Singh proposed that the committee under the chief secretary would be responsible for the continuous review and close monitoring of the initiatives to address waterlogging in Lucknow.

