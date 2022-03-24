Former MLA Ajay Kumar quits BSP in 48 days
PRAYAGRAJ A two-time former MLA from Bara seat of Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar, resigned from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday, within 48 days of joining it.
Kumar was denied a ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following which he resigned from the party and joined the BSP in the run-up to the assembly elections. He had contested the polls on BSP ticket from Bara, but finished third.
Confirming his resignation from the BSP, Kumar alleged that BSP chief Mayawati had now moved away from the ideology of BSP founder Kanshi Ram. He said Mayawati got her party’s votes transferred to rivals by urging her voters from an open platform to vote for the BJP, wherever Samajwadi Party (SP) was strong.
“What inference can be drawn from this? BSP chief Mayawati held a public meeting in Prayagraj during the polls but did not call any party candidate on stage and even did not take the name of any of her party candidates contesting from the region. Hurt over these things, I am leaving the BSP,” he said but refrained from announcing as to which political party he was planning to join now.
Ajay Kumar, however, praised former deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, claiming that he had ensured a lot of development in Prayagraj and Kaushambi but still lost the election from Sirathu.
This statement was being seen by many as a hint of his possible return to the saffron party.
In 2022 assembly election, the BJP had given Ajay Kumar’s Bara seat to its alliance partner Apna Dal (Sonelal). Angered by this, Kumar had resigned from the BJP on February 3. The BSP chief gave ticket to Ajay Kumar cancelling the candidature of Shiv Prakash, who was first declared as BSP candidate from the seat. Kumar had won the 2012 election from Bara on SP ticket. Before the assembly elections in 2017, he had taken membership of BJP and won for the second time from the seat.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics