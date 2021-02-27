IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Four days after woman found burnt, four accused arrested
The accused have denied the allegations. The father of one of the accused said, “Our children are being framed by the police to hide their failure.”(HT Archives. Representative image)
The accused have denied the allegations. The father of one of the accused said, “Our children are being framed by the police to hide their failure.”(HT Archives. Representative image)
lucknow news

Four days after woman found burnt, four accused arrested

The woman identified the accused in her statement recorded before a magistrate, the official said. Her woman’s condition is still critical, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:09 AM IST

Four people, including a woman, have been arrested on the basis of the statement given by a 21-year-old woman found with severe burn injuries in Shahjahanpur on Monday, police officials said Friday.

According to police officials, the three male accused set the woman on fire when she resisted a rape attempt. “All the accused are students of the same college and are senior to the victim,” said Shahajahpur superintendent of police, S Anand.

The woman identified the accused in her statement recorded before a magistrate, the official said. Her woman’s condition is still critical, officials said.

The accused have denied the allegations. The father of one of the accused said, “Our children are being framed by the police to hide their failure.”

An FIR has been filed under sections 376D (gang rape), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh
Close
The accused have denied the allegations. The father of one of the accused said, “Our children are being framed by the police to hide their failure.”(HT Archives. Representative image)
The accused have denied the allegations. The father of one of the accused said, “Our children are being framed by the police to hide their failure.”(HT Archives. Representative image)
lucknow news

Four days after woman found burnt, four accused arrested

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:09 AM IST
The woman identified the accused in her statement recorded before a magistrate, the official said. Her woman’s condition is still critical, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ghats of Varanasi (Shutterstock)
The ghats of Varanasi (Shutterstock)
lucknow news

Tent city to come up on sandy Ganga bank in Varanasi on the lines of Konark

By Sudhir Kumar, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Instructions have been given to the tourism department officials to prepare the detailed project report for the tent city in Varanasi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The man was detained and the currency notes were sent to the bank in neighbouring Basti district for detailed investigation, police said, adding it was later confirmed that the notes were fake. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
The man was detained and the currency notes were sent to the bank in neighbouring Basti district for detailed investigation, police said, adding it was later confirmed that the notes were fake. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
lucknow news

Man tries to deposit fake notes into his bank account, detained

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:40 PM IST
The accused, Abdul Hakim, tried to deposit the currency notes at the SBI branch in Dishes police station area on Thursday when the cashier got suspicious of the cash and informed the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aligarh Muslim University (Image courtesy: amu.ac.in)
Aligarh Muslim University (Image courtesy: amu.ac.in)
lucknow news

AMU student goes missing, cops trace location to Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Agra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • Aligarh superintendent of police (SP) said the missing student was moved by road to Delhi from Aligarh and a team has been sent to the national capital to trace him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
lucknow news

Women’s Day: UP govt to launch Covid vaccination campaign for women above 60

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:17 AM IST
A high-level meeting on economic self-reliance of women as part of the Mission Shakti scheme was organised under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashtriya Lok Dal Vice-president Jayant Chaudhary addresses 'Kisan Panchayat'
Rashtriya Lok Dal Vice-president Jayant Chaudhary addresses 'Kisan Panchayat'
lucknow news

No ‘ghar wapsi’ for farmers till farm laws are repealed: Jayant Chaudhary

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lakhimpur Kheri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • Chaudhary claimed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat in 2011, he had written a letter to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, demanding a law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Australian envoy had a long discussion with the UP chief secretary.(HT Photo)
The Australian envoy had a long discussion with the UP chief secretary.(HT Photo)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh a priority state for Australian investment: Envoy

By Pankaj Jaiswal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • UP chief secretary RK Tiwari also pointed out to the Australian envoy that UP has already established six nodes under the Defence Corridor for encouraging setting up of defence manufacturing industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI)
lucknow news

No proposal to reduce tax on petrol, diesel: UP govt

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:01 PM IST
About the decrease in LPG prices, the minister said since the Goods and Services Tax (GST) came in force on July 1, 2017, the state has no right to reduce the tax. It is for the GST council to decide on it, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) has been filed.(HT Archives. Representative image)
An FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) has been filed.(HT Archives. Representative image)
lucknow news

35-yr-old held for attack on UP cousins

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:58 AM IST
“We have arrested one Anil alia Chameli Kanjad regarding the attacks on two minor cousins. The accused confessed that he lured the girls into the fields with a packet of biscuits to rape them. He attacked the girls with an iron rod when they began to cry,” Shahjahanpur superintendent of police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Power meters(HT File/representative image)
Power meters(HT File/representative image)
lucknow news

UP power corporation seeks change in tariff slabs to get more revenue

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • UP State Electricity Consumer Council has opposed the corporation's proposal, arguing that the demand for change in slabs was an attempt to hike tariff through the backdoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The car was completely crushed on impact(HT Photo)
The car was completely crushed on impact(HT Photo)
lucknow news

7 killed in Yamuna Expressway crash after car hits tanker which overturned

By Hemendra Chaturvedi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Agra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • The accident took place at 68 Milestone within limits of Naujheel police station of Mathura district, said a police officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aparna Purohit, Amazon's head of original content for its Prime streaming service in India, arrives for questioning at a police station in Lucknow.(REUTERS)
Aparna Purohit, Amazon's head of original content for its Prime streaming service in India, arrives for questioning at a police station in Lucknow.(REUTERS)
lucknow news

‘Tandav FIR': Amazon India Originals head records statement before UP police

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:30 AM IST
  • Aparna Purohit was at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station for nearly four hours to record her statement in connection with the FIR over Amazon Prime Video's web series 'Tandav'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A general view of Ayodhya City.(ANI Photo)
A general view of Ayodhya City.(ANI Photo)
lucknow news

UP Assembly passes resolution to name Ayodhya airport after Lord Ram

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • The proposal for naming the airport as Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport would be sent to the Union government that would take a final decision
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers hold placards as they protest against the three farm laws at Tikri border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI photo)
Farmers hold placards as they protest against the three farm laws at Tikri border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI photo)
lucknow news

Farmers from UP villages to fast, send messages to PM every day from March 1

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:29 AM IST
The RKMS leader extended solidarity to those farmers who were continuing their protest at the borders of Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel investigate at the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening, near Baburaha village in Unnao district, Thursday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Police personnel investigate at the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening, near Baburaha village in Unnao district, Thursday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
lucknow news

Unnao deaths: Survivor records statement before magistrate

PTI, Unnao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Police have arrested two people in the case, accusing them of murder over a “one-sided” love affair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac