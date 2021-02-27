Four days after woman found burnt, four accused arrested
Four people, including a woman, have been arrested on the basis of the statement given by a 21-year-old woman found with severe burn injuries in Shahjahanpur on Monday, police officials said Friday.
According to police officials, the three male accused set the woman on fire when she resisted a rape attempt. “All the accused are students of the same college and are senior to the victim,” said Shahajahpur superintendent of police, S Anand.
The woman identified the accused in her statement recorded before a magistrate, the official said. Her woman’s condition is still critical, officials said.
The accused have denied the allegations. The father of one of the accused said, “Our children are being framed by the police to hide their failure.”
An FIR has been filed under sections 376D (gang rape), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC.
