Four friends killed as car hits stationary truck in Shamli

A late-night drive turned tragic in Shamli district on Saturday when four friends from Haryana lost their lives after their car crashed into a stationary truck along the Panipat–Khatima Highway near the Butrada flyover. The accident occurred around 1 am on Saturday when a car, allegedly speeding, rammed into the parked truck in Shamli. (Sourced)

The friends were reportedly heading to Haridwar when the accident occurred. Police have taken the canter into custody, while efforts are on to trace its driver.

According to police, the accident occurred around 1 am when a car, allegedly speeding, rammed into the parked truck. The collision was so powerful that the car’s roof was ripped off, trapping all four occupants inside.

Rescue teams used gas cutters to retrieve the bodies from the wreckage. The truck also sustained significant damage.

Additional superintendent of police Santosh Kumar Singh, who arrived at the scene with personnel from Babri Police Station, said the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

The victims were identified as Sahil, 22, Vivek, 23, Ashish, 24, and Paramjeet, 24, all residents of Baroda village in Sonipat, Haryana.

Preliminary findings indicate the vehicle was moving at a high speed before crashing into the truck from behind, with the driver’s side suffering the maximum damage. Officials suspect low visibility and the lack of CCTV cameras on the isolated highway stretch contributed to the fatal crash.