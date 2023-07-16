Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Four minors arrestedfor theft

Four minors arrestedfor theft

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 16, 2023 11:59 PM IST

Police scanned footage of the CCTV camera installed in the house and traced the accused with the help of an informer

LUCKNOW: Four minors were arrested here on Sunday, allegedly for stealing jewellery, cash and valuables from a house in Gomti Nagar extension, said police.

The arrested minors will be sent to a reformatory. (Pic for representation)
“A written complaint was submitted by house owner Sudheer Singh after which an FIR was lodged on July 15,” said Hridesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, east.

“The incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when the Singh family was asleep. The matter came to notice on Saturday morning after which the police were informed,” he said.

“Police scanned footage of the CCTV camera installed in the house and traced the accused with the help of an informer,” added the DCP.

“Cash over 1, 27000, was stolen along with expensive watches, gold Jewellery and other valuables, amounting to a total of over Rs. 6 lakh. Everything was recovered within 24 hours of the incident,” said the DCP.

“The arrested minors will be sent to a reformatory,” he added.

