Four of a family died after they were brutally assaulted at their residence in Etah’s Kotwali Nagar on Monday afternoon, police said. Four of family brutally murdered in Etah

The deceased were identified as Ganga Singh, 75, his wife Shyama Devi, 68, daughter-in-law Ratna Devi, 45, and granddaughter Jyoti, 23. While three of them were found murdered, Shyama Devi died at the local medical college. All four were assaulted on the head with a heavy object, the officials added.

The bodies were first seen by Ratna Devi’s eight-year-old son when he returned home from school around 2 pm.

Kamal Singh, Ganga and Shyama Devi’s son, was said to be at the family-owned pharmacy with one of his daughters at the time of the incident. Kamal had reportedly come to the house around 1 pm for lunch, after which he went back to the store, they said.

Deputy inspector general (DIG)-Aligarh Range Prabhakar Chaudhary said: “The family owns a medical store in Etah. Four of the family members present in the house were killed. A police team and forensic experts are at the spot. CCTV footage are being gathered,” he noted.

On the possible motive behind the killings, additional director general (ADG)-Agra Zone Anupam Kulshrestha said police had attained some evidence regarding the crime, but refused to share more details.

Jyoti’s wedding was scheduled to take place on February 10, the ADG added.

“Police teams are being constituted under the supervision of DIG Aligarh Range Prabhakar Chaudhary for interrogating all possible suspects, but none has been taken in custody as yet,” she said.

The DIG had earlier said that loot, as a motive behind the killings, seemed a remote possibility. “Valuables in the house were found intact,” sources in the department said.

“It was all fine in the house when I left for the school on Monday morning. When I returned and called my mother, there was no response…” the boy reportedly told police.

Meanwhile, the family said they didn’t have any enmity with anyone. The bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination and police teams were being constituted to investigate the crime, police said.

An FIR would be registered after receiving a complaint from the family, they noted.