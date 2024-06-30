 Four U.P. E-ways to be equipped with EV charging stations - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Four U.P. E-ways to be equipped with EV charging stations

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 30, 2024 10:44 PM IST

According to the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), provisions have been made under the UP EV Policy 2022 to install charging stations on various expressways.

LUCKNOW: To address the high demand for charging stations for EVs on expressways, the Uttar Pradesh government, as part of its EV Policy 2022, will equip four expressways in the state with 26 new EV charging stations.

The state government has estimated the construction and connection establishment costs for electrical charging stations to be approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.37 crore. (Sourced)
The government has partnered with Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Limited to execute the project. Eight charging stations each will be installed on the Agra-Lucknow (302 km), Purvanchal (341 km), and Bundelkhand (296 km) expressways. Additionally, two new charging stations will be set up on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway (91 km). The upcoming Ganga Expressway will also have EV charging stations.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), provisions have been made under the UP EV Policy 2022 to install charging stations on various expressways. Additionally, 14 public facility complexes will be established along the Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, and Gorakhpur Link Expressways.

UPEIDA will soon finalise the charging rates. The state government has estimated the construction and connection establishment costs for electrical charging stations to be approximately 9.37 crore.

Meanwhile, development work is underway for 14 public facilities along the Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, and Gorakhpur Link Expressway. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has been chosen through tender to construct two public facility complexes on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway under the PPP model.

The remaining 12 facilities are planned to be built by UPEIDA using the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Four U.P. E-ways to be equipped with EV charging stations
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 30, 2024
