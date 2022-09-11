Four youths held for ‘gang-raping’ girl in U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Mohammadi kotwali police on Sunday arrested four of the five youths who allegedly gang-raped a teenage girl at a village in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Saturday night
The action was taken after the brother of the survivor lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the five with Mohammadi kotwali police. Giving this information, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Kheri, Arun Kumar Singh told media persons that the 15-year-old survivor had been sent to a Lucknow hospital where she was stable after undergoing a medical examination.
“Four of the five accused who had been identified by the survivor in her statement to the magistrate have been arrested and sent to jail. The fifth accused named in the FIR is in custody for interrogation. All accused are adults,” the ASP told HT.
Singh said, “A case under section 376DA of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for gangrape on a female under 16 years of age) and sections 5(G) and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act had been lodged against the five accused who had been taken into custody for interrogation,” Mohammadi kotwali police in charge Ambar Singh told HT.
In the FIR, the survivor’s brother alleged that her sister was going to serve food to her grandmother who lived some distance away from their home on Saturday night when the five youths of the village overpowered and dragged her to a sugarcane field where they allegedly outraged her modesty. Meanwhile, the mother and sister of the girl also reached the field while searching for her following which the miscreants fled the scene.
Ghulam Nabi Azad to announce new party in 10 days
Baramulla Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday announced that Azad will announce a new party in ten days. Azad, who resigned from Congress party ending a five-decade-long association, said that the first unit of his political outfit would be formed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of impending assembly polls.
JEE Advanced 2022: Boy from U.P.’s Orai tops Kanpur zone with AIR 58
Orai's Kanishk Sharma (18), who has emerged topper from IIT Kanpur zone with All India Rank 58 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 the result of which was declared by IIT Bombay on Sunday, is the only candidate from the zone to figure among top 100. Pragati Agarwal of Gorakhpur topped in the female category from the zone with AIR 545.
Dwarka Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passes away, PM Modi, Yogi express grief
Dwarka-Shardapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati died in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur on Sunday, his aide said. Swami Swaroopanand, who was the Shankracharya of Dwarka, Sharda, and Jyotish Peeth, was not keeping well for over a year, the aide said. The Hindu religious leader breathed his last at 3.30pm, said Swami Sadanand Maharaj, second-in-command (known as Dandi Swami) of the Dwarka Peeth, according to the news agency PTI.
Yogi Adityanath says govt promoting sports culture at grassroots
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the government is establishing open gyms and sports fields in each village to promote sporting culture at the grassroots. The chief minister was interacting with sportspersons at a multisport stadium in Mavikalan village of Baghpat during his visit to the district. Yogi Adityanath also said the Centre and the state government were encouraging those who are choosing sports as their career.
Women spearhead natural farming efforts in Himachal
SHIMLA Natural farming in the fields nestled in the lap of the hills of Himachal Pradesh is attracting huge interest. Natural farming is being promoted by the government under its 'Prakritik Kheti, Khushal Kisan Yojana' scheme, one of many launched by the state government under the leadership of CM Jai Ram Thakur, said the officials. Interestingly it's the women who are playing an important role in leading Himachal towards natural farming and crops.
