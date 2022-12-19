Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Free treatment of accident victims for first 24 hours at PGI trauma centre starts

Free treatment of accident victims for first 24 hours at PGI trauma centre starts

lucknow news
Published on Dec 19, 2022 01:15 AM IST

The government scheme to provide free treatment for the first 24 hours to those injured in road accident started at Apex trauma centre of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences ( SGPGIMS) on Saturday

Giving this information, medical superintendent of the trauma centre Prof Rajesh Harshvardhan said very serious patients will also be given the benefit of this facility. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
Giving this information, medical superintendent of the trauma centre Prof Rajesh Harshvardhan said very serious patients will also be given the benefit of this facility. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The government scheme to provide free treatment for the first 24 hours to those injured in road accident started at Apex trauma centre of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences ( SGPGIMS) on Saturday.

Under it, a surgery was successfully performed on the hand of an injured youth. No fee was charged from him for the surgery. Giving this information, medical superintendent of the trauma centre Prof Rajesh Harshvardhan said very serious patients will also be given the benefit of this facility.

“Rahul Singh, a resident of Mohanlalganj, is a truck driver. He was involved in a road accident on Saturday morning. He suffered fractures at three places in his hand. The youth was successfully operated upon. It not only saved his life but his hand too. No fee was charged from him,” he added. Dr Pulak Sharma of the department of orthopaedic surgery operated on the patient.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out