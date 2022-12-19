Free treatment of accident victims for first 24 hours at PGI trauma centre starts

The government scheme to provide free treatment for the first 24 hours to those injured in road accident started at Apex trauma centre of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences ( SGPGIMS) on Saturday.

Under it, a surgery was successfully performed on the hand of an injured youth. No fee was charged from him for the surgery. Giving this information, medical superintendent of the trauma centre Prof Rajesh Harshvardhan said very serious patients will also be given the benefit of this facility.

“Rahul Singh, a resident of Mohanlalganj, is a truck driver. He was involved in a road accident on Saturday morning. He suffered fractures at three places in his hand. The youth was successfully operated upon. It not only saved his life but his hand too. No fee was charged from him,” he added. Dr Pulak Sharma of the department of orthopaedic surgery operated on the patient.