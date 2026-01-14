From bankers to doctors, none immune to ‘digital arrest’ scams

Victims of “digital arrest” scams in the city in the recent months have included retired army personnel, doctors, bankers and businessmen, challenging the assumption that education or professional experience offers protection against cyber fraud. Victims often report that allegations of money laundering, narcotics trafficking or illegal online activity instantly trigger panic. (For representation)

Mental health experts say the trend reflects a deeper reality that such scams succeed not because victims are unaware, but because they are psychologically overwhelmed. Fear, authority and isolation are deliberately used to shut down rational thinking, even among highly educated and law-abiding individuals. HT spoke to multiple experts and victims to understand the psychology behind these crimes.

“We felt almost hypnotised. It didn’t feel like a scam; it felt like a real investigation,” said Indrajeet Singh, 67, a retired banker who was kept under a “digital arrest” for six hours before Krishna Nagar police intervened.

“At that moment, questioning authority felt more dangerous than obeying it,” said Rajendra Prakash Verma, a retired government employee who lost ₹54.4 lakh after fraudsters posing as officials of an investigating agency convinced him that he was linked to terror funding worth ₹7 crore.

Fear first, logic later:

According to Manini Srivastava, an assistant professor in the department of psychology at Lucknow University and also doing research on the same lines, such frauds are designed to seize mental control before victims can assess facts.

“In many cyber scams, criminals use sophisticated psychological strategies. They exploit emotional triggers such as fear, guilt and loneliness, along with cognitive vulnerabilities like misplaced trust,” Srivastava said.

“Once fear is induced, the brain shifts into survival mode. Logical reasoning collapses and the individual focuses only on escaping perceived danger.”

Victims often report that allegations of money laundering, narcotics trafficking or illegal online activity instantly trigger panic. “I was not thinking about money at all. I was worried about my reputation and my family,” said Usha Shukla, 75, a Vikas Nagar resident who remained psychologically trapped for four days and handed over access to savings worth ₹1.5 crore before alert bank officials and police foiled the fraud.

Why educated professionals are targeted:

Dr Jilani AQ, associate professor of psychiatry at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), said scammers deliberately target people who are authority-sensitive and socially reserved, irrespective of education.

“Such individuals often fear legal institutions and loss of reputation. Many have never dealt with police or courts, making them believe their money can be seized and that they have no defence,” Dr Jilani said. He added that those who are less socially connected or not regularly exposed to news are more vulnerable.

Experts said digital arrest scams exploit authority bias -- the psychological tendency to obey perceived figures of power. Fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials through video calls, uniforms, legal jargon and official-looking documents, sometimes enhanced with deepfake-like visuals.

“This manufactured legitimacy suppresses doubt. Victims stop questioning because they believe resistance will worsen their situation,” Srivastava said.

Several victims said that seeing men in uniform and being shown well-drafted documents such as FIRs or identity cards convinced them the calls were genuine. “They sent me seven or eight documents and asked me to read them line by line. There were no errors, which made me believe them for some time,” Singh said.

Gaya Prasad, a retired teacher from Jankipuram who lost ₹12.57 lakh in November, said he believed the fraudsters because they appeared credible. “They claimed to be from the ATS and said my number had surfaced in a Pakistan-linked money laundering case. I got trapped in their web,” he said.

Another key element, experts opine, is forced isolation. Victims are instructed not to disconnect calls or consult family members, lawyers or colleagues.

When awareness is turned against victims:

Ironically, experts said growing awareness of cybercrime is now being weaponised by scammers.

“Fraudsters tell victims that their identity has already been misused. This flips vigilance into vulnerability,” the expert said. “Fear of legal consequences and public exposure is strategically used to force compliance.”

Recent cases

- Jan 2026: Rajendra Prakash Verma, a retired govt employee, lost ₹54.6 lakh after being “digitally arrested” by fraudsters posing as CBI/police.

- Jan 2026: Under “digital arrest” for weeks, Siddharth Nath, a retired banker, lost ₹2.75 crore. He was forced to liquidate mutual funds and shares.

- Jan 2026: Inderjeet Singh, a retired bank employee was “digitally arrested” for six hours but police intervened in time.

- Dec 19, 2025 to Jan 2, 2026: Jayant Kumar Singh, a retired professor lost ₹92 lakh under “digital arrest” for 15 days on fake money-laundering charges.

- Nov 2025: Om Prakash Narayan Mishra, a retired UPPCL official, lost ₹47 lakh after being threatened with arrest by fake CBI officers.

- Oct 2025: Ashwini Kumar Gupta, a retired engineer, lost ₹38 lakh after being kept under digital surveillance through video calls.

- June 2025: Shukdev Nandi, a retired scientist, lost ₹1.29 crore to scammers impersonating investigative agency sleuths.