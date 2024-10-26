From Chikankari to sherwanis: Lucknow’s ethnic markets gear up for Diwali glam

With Diwali around the corner, the demand for classic silhouettes in city clothing shops has surged, leading traders to anticipate strong sales this year. While fast fashion remains popular among Gen Z and Gen Alpha shoppers, the festive season often inspires purchases with an ethnic touch. For older generations, Diwali evokes nostalgic feelings associated with the tradition of acquiring new clothes. Diwali shopping begins: Shoppers crowd a textile store in Bhootnath market on Friday (HT)

In the age of e-retail and online shopping, home-grown brands have opened an e-retail window through their websites, making it easy for people globally to access Chikankari and Aari-Zardosi-embellished outfits.

President of the Readymade Wholesale Association, Amarnath Mishra, said that all kinds of ethnic outfits are in demand. “We are expecting an estimated business of Rs. 400-500 crores in the market until Diwali this year. Although online shopping was a major concern in the past few years, people have started returning to offline markets. This is because they not only get a diverse range of products but also avoid online frauds,” Mishra said.

From lehengas and crop tops to sharara kurtas, fish-cut lehengas, gowns, and sarees, all kinds of ethnic attire for women are in demand. Additionally, kurtas, sherwanis, and short jackets for men are popular.

Sharara, lehenga, kurta pyjamas, and printed kurtas for children are highly sought in the market, said Devendra Gupta, secretary of the Readymade Wholesale Association.

Eesha Punjabi, owner of Eesha Kunal, noted an increase in the global demand for ethnic wear. “The market is better than in the last two years. Fish-cut lehengas, coordinated sets for couples and kids, Indo-Western dresses, and drapes with embroidery and Aari Zardosi work are among the popular pieces,” Punjabi said.

Chikankari on organic fabrics made from aloe vera, bamboo, banana, milk, and papaya are also available. Vinoj Punjabi, owner of Ada, reported that about 25% of their total sales have been exported globally.

“Anarkalis, kalidaar kurtas, long skirts, and gowns are trending among women, while kurtas, sherwanis, and short jackets are popular among men,” said Punjabi.