From panic to parity: UP’s LPG cylinder supply chain stabilises

LUCKNOW After weeks of disruption driven by panic purchasing, the domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply across Uttar Pradesh is finally showing signs of stabilisation. While millions of households are experiencing relief as distribution networks normalise, certain areas within the state capital continue to grapple with shortages. According to official data, 5.9 lakh cylinder bookings were recorded on Monday, while 5.8 lakh cylinders were delivered the same day. (File Photo)

Officials from oil marketing companies confirmed that booking patterns have returned to near normal levels, easing the strain on distribution networks.

According to official data, 5.9 lakh cylinder bookings were recorded on Monday, while 5.8 lakh cylinders were delivered the same day. This near parity between demand and supply marks a turnaround from the recent crisis period, when daily bookings had surged past 24 lakh. The unprecedented spike had overwhelmed supply chains, resulting in delays and a growing backlog of deliveries.

Authorities said the situation is steadily improving. The backlog, which crossed 30 lakh cylinders at the peak of the crisis, has been reduced to around 20 lakh. Officials have assured that the remaining pending orders are being cleared on priority and likely to be fully addressed within the next week.

Bhodro Lakra, general manager (LPG) at Indian Oil Corporation, said that the panic-driven demand is now subsiding. He noted that if the current trend continues, supply conditions will further improve in the coming days. “Bookings are now aligning closely with daily distribution capacity, which is helping the system return to routine operations,” he said.

Consumers have been urged not to make unnecessary advance bookings, as adequate supply is being maintained. Officials emphasized that panic booking was a key factor behind the earlier disruption and reassured the public that there is no shortage of LPG at the national level.

But the ground realities in parts of Lucknow paint a different picture. In localities such as Jankipuram Extension and Nauwa Kheda village, residents continue to struggle with limited availability and delayed deliveries. Many consumers have reported waiting in queues for several days to obtain a cylinder.

At a gas agency on 60-feet road in Jankipuram, the situation remains severe. Residents claim that the agency receives only 50 to 60 cylinders daily, while the number of people waiting often exceeds 200. As a result, many customers are forced to return empty-handed and rejoin the queue the next day.

Tensions escalated on Tuesday when a delivery truck arrived in the area carrying a limited stock of around 65 cylinders. Upon learning about the short supply, angry residents surrounded the vehicle and began protesting. Owner of the gas agency, Saurabh Baba, didn’t respond to calls by HT.

The protest intensified, with residents refusing to allow distribution. As a result, the delivery vehicle was forced to leave without unloading the cylinders. Police personnel later arrived at the scene and attempted to pacify the crowd.

Similar scenes were reported outside other agencies in the city, including a gas agency in Aliganj, where long queues delays have become a daily occurrence. In some cases, the inability of agencies to ensure timely home delivery has compounded the problem, forcing consumers to physically visit distribution centres.

Sanjay Bhandari, executive director and state head for UP at IOC, acknowledged that certain agencies are still facing operational challenges. He said authorities have identified these problem areas and are taking corrective measures.

“We have identified agencies where queues remain longer and distribution systems need improvement. Additional cylinders have been allocated to these agencies to clear the backlog created due to panic bookings in recent weeks,” he said.