From surveillance to service robots!

From providing security and serving food at cafes and restaurants to its utility at hospitals, indigenous robots are the latest trend, and they can be used to serve multiple purposes as showcased at a dedicated exhibition at the Groundbreaking ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on Monday. Robot ‘Tectron’ made from stubble waste can be used for serving at cafes at a display in exhibition. (HT)

“A robotic dog by Wayo Robotic looks like a dog and can be used for security, surveillance, and monitoring purposes,” said the co-founders Amit Saini and Kuldeep Pandey.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Talking about the robot which they named ‘Project Shadow’ they said, “We are developing an agile robotic dog platform that can be used for defense, space exploration, surveillance, industrial monitoring, medical assistance and individual consumers.”

“The robotic dog is a quadruped robot that is Inspired by four-legged animals. As we look around, everything teaches us something. When we focus on a dog and its motions, we learn how smoothly it performs everything. How it runs, jumps, crawls, climbs! Our idea is to build a four-legged robot with a similar degree of freedom in its limbs as a dog has. When we achieve this level of intelligence in our robot, we can make it do a lot of things,” he added.

Likewise, another robot Alpha-droid-alpha developed by Noida-based start-up ‘Alphadroid’ is capable of being customised and can be used in hospitals, hotels, and restaurants. “Its parts can be customised depending upon the need and place of use,” said the company’s marketing and partnership manager Jasleen Juneja.

Putting farm waste to use, a Lucknow-based robotic expert Milind Raj has made a robot using stubble waste and has named it ‘Tectron’. “The body of the robot is made with stubble after severalsteps of processing and it’s difficult to identify if it’s made of stubble,” said Raj adding that the idea was to set an example by putting waste to use. “Tectron can be used to serve in restaurants, and other places and is best for ensuring social distancing,” he said.

Vymanik Aerospace, a company providing customised drones for aerial surveillance and mapping, has a base in Lucknow and has already manufactured and provided over 22 drones for the Indian Army. Arpit Singh, manager of operations at the company present at its stall explained that these drones can be used to detect landmines in a hostile or unsafe area.

“In the defence sector, there are requirements of machines for different purposes and environments, for example for weather monitoring, and detection of mines,” he said. “Anti-personnel mines and anti-tank mines - it can detect them, tell their range, their precise locations, and more details. This is all done via IR (infrared) technology,” he explained.