The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has directed 16 major national and international food companies operating in the state to rectify food safety and hygiene violations detected at their outlets and put in place systems to prevent their recurrence. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In letters to the companies’ managing directors and chief executive officers, FSDA commissioner Roshan Jacob has sought strict compliance with food safety standards covering kitchen cleanliness, safe storage and handling of food, employee hygiene and mandatory consumer disclosures.

The action follows inspections of more than 140 outlets run by these companies. Over 400 fast-food establishments have been inspected across the state under the ‘Shuddh Hi Shubh Hai’ campaign.

The companies have been asked to ensure compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, particularly in five areas: cleanliness and sanitation, personal hygiene, safe food storage and handling, prevention of cross-contamination and mandatory consumer information.

The department has also stressed temperature-controlled storage, segregation of raw and prepared food, pest control, food-grade packaging and display of valid FSSAI licences and relevant hygiene certificates.

Invoking Section 26 of the Act, the FSDA reminded companies that food safety is the responsibility of food business operators.