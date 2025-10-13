FSDA cracks down on food adulteration, seizes goods worth over ₹1 cr

Over the past month, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) conducted a massive crackdown against food adulteration ahead of the festive season, seizing and destroying adulterated food items worth over ₹1 crore. The operation included more than 29 major raids and 144 inspections across various parts of the city, aiming to ensure food safety and protect consumers. The FSDA has assured that it will continue vigilant monitoring and conduct surprise inspections in the upcoming weeks as the festive season reaches its peak. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In just the last four days, FSDA officials seized food items worth ₹51.21 lakh, while the remaining seizures were made earlier in the month-long campaign. During the operation, 4,363 kilograms of adulterated or substandard food products, including refined oil, palm oil, flour (atta), paneer, and khoya, were destroyed. The total estimated value of the destroyed items amounts to ₹9.94 lakh.

To enhance food safety, particularly during the festive season when the risk of adulteration increases, FSDA has collected 84 samples of various food items and sent them for laboratory testing.

FSDA deputy commissioner VP Singh stated, “Our efforts against adulterers will be further intensified in the coming days. We remain dedicated to ensuring that consumers receive only safe and high-quality food, particularly during the festival season when the demand for dairy and sweet products is at its highest.”

The crackdown is part of a wider state-level initiative to combat food adulteration, particularly during the festive periods of Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali, when the consumption of milk-based and fried food items significantly increases.

Officials have called on shopkeepers, sweet manufacturers, and food vendors to adhere to strict hygiene and quality standards, warning that failure to comply will result in stringent legal action. Consumers have also been encouraged to stay alert and report any suspicious or poor-quality food products to the authorities.