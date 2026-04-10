Garbage continues to pile up across Lucknow colonies

Mounting garbage across residential colonies in the state capital has turned several areas into open dumping zones. From Vibhuti Khand to Alambagh, residents have reported that sanitation services have either slowed down drastically or stopped altogether over the past few days. Open waste lying on the road behind the CGST office in Vibhuti Khand area of Lucknow. (HT Photo)

A visit by Hindustan Times on Friday to Vibhuti Khand revealed that a stretch of road behind the CGST office, near the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Authority office, has turned into a dumping site, with garbage lying unattended in the open.

In Samar Vihar Colony in Alambagh, residents alleged that garbage collection vehicles have not visited the locality for three to four days. With no alternative disposal mechanism, households have been forced to store waste inside their houses, raising serious hygiene concerns.

Similar conditions are being witnessed in Gomti Nagar extension where road sweeping has been hit and no sanitation workers are to be seen.

A resident of Gomti Nagar extension, Kartik Singh, revealed that no one has come to sweep the road beside Yamuna Apartment from the last six-seven days.

The situation has also raised alarms over the city’s preparedness for the upcoming Swachh Survekshan. Officials, however, attributed the disruption to a temporary manpower shortage.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal carried out surprise inspections in multiple zones on Friday morning, to assess the ground situation and review sanitation arrangements.

During a visit to Central Academy School in Indira Nagar, the mayor found that garbage was being stored within the premises rather than lying outside, contradicting some complaints. She directed the zonal sanitary officer to ensure timely garbage disposal.

In Hariharnagar, the mayor interacted with residents to gather direct feedback.