GBC preparations: Visual transformation of Lucknow on card

The city is being decked up for the upcoming three-day ground-breaking ceremony in Lucknow, scheduled for February 19. The state government’s preparations to extend a warm welcome to guests are being personally supervised by PWD minister Jitin Prasad. Road diversion in place near 1090 Crossing due to sewage cleaning work in Lucknow (Mustaq Ali/HT)

He said, “The beautification of the city is underway, including painting of bridges and dividers, enhancing the major routes to the event venue, and improving overall aesthetics to provide a pleasant experience for visitors.”

Temporary helipads are being constructed at La Martiniere College grounds, and painting of bridges, footpath maintenance, divider painting, and road cleaning are in progress. Necessary repairs have been carried out on the road from Samatamulak Crossing to Indira Gandhi Pratishthan via Kalidas Marg Crossing, 1090 Crossing, and Lohia Path Crossing.

Additional maintenance work is being done on VIP routes leading to the Heritage Zone. The restoration work extends to the VIP Road from Lucknow-Agra Expressway to Avadh Chauraha.

Moreover, the upkeep of roads around the Heritage Zone, including Lohia Path situated above the L-shape elevated bridge, and the pathways and divider maintenance, is also underway.

Meanwhile, at an important meeting, preparations and decorations for the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony were reviewed by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob on Thursday.

The commissioner stressed a synchronised approach, facade lighting, road cleaning, landscaping, wall painting, painting of dividers, placing of glow signboards, parking of vehicles and cleanliness, setting forth stringent guidelines for implementation.

Jacob expressed displeasure over unauthorised occupation in key areas such as Hazratganj and the Heritage Area. She directed swift and decisive action for reclaiming public spaces.