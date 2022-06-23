Get up early, follow a routine for all-round growth: U.P. CM Yogi to students
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has advised students develop a habit of getting up early for a healthy and long life. He has also asked them to engage in some sports activity and shun late night studies. He expressed these views during his interaction with top 10 rank holders of class 10 of Uttar Pradesh Board exam 2022 from Lucknow district, their parents and principals at his official residence in the state capital on Thursday.
Yogi said associating with some sports activity will lead to physical, mental and intellectual development of growing children and will also improve their decision-making ability. He said along with work, rest is also necessary. “Do all your tasks by making a timetable. Once you do so, there will be no unnecessary stress at the time of examination,” the CM said.
“With a disciplined routine, you can score good marks in the exam. Therefore, if you follow the routine by making a time table, you will not only complete all task on time, your health will also be better,” he added.
The chief minister suggested that everyone must keep a small diary with them. “We should all sleep and wake up on time. If all children sleep by 10pm and wake up at 4am, it will improve their health. Remaining awake throughout the night makes a person tired throughout the day and affects their health,” Yogi added.
He further said apart from their school curriculum, students should stay updated with the current situation of the country and the world. “Newspaper is a good medium for this. Make sure to read newspaper regularly. Editorial pages of newspapers are full of ideas. By reading different views, you can develop your own point of view on a subject. It will be useful for you in competitive exams,” the chief minister said.
Advising the students to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, the CM said: “You will get to know a lot of creative things. Every child and parent must listen to this (Mann Ki Baat).” Yogi also discussed with students and their parents about the book “Exam Warriors” written by the PM and his special programme “Pariksha Pe Charcha”.
