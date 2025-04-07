Ghibli-inspired creations: Adorning not just your FB wall, but city walls too

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has chosen to incorporate the enchanting Ghibli style into the SwachhSurvekshan initiative, following directives from the urban development Department. This initiative is expected to enhance both the aesthetic appeal and cleanliness of Lucknow’s spaces and backlanes. Each painting is designed to tell a unique story, inspired by Ghibli’s imaginative and whimsical designs (Sourced)

With this effort, the LMC hopes to transform the often-neglected areas into vibrant hubs of creativity and beauty. The initiative combines art with a commitment to sustainability, making the city not only cleaner but also visually engaging for both residents and visitors.

The city is witnessing the transformation of more than 50 back lanes across city areas like Alambagh, Adarsh Nagar, Sujanpura, Aliganj, and Gomti Nagar, with colourful murals and street art highlighting the message of environment protection and cleanliness.

Paintings have also come up on walls of more than 50 city parks.

Each painting is designed to tell a unique story, inspired by Ghibli’s imaginative and whimsical designs.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “This initiative is part of a broader effort to improve the urban environment, making Lucknow not just cleaner, but aesthetically engaging for both residents and visitors. By blending artistic expression with a focus on cleanliness, the project aims to contribute to a more beautiful, sustainable, and proud Lucknow.”

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal also highlighted the cultural relevance of the Ghibli trend, noting, “With the Ghibli trend, we are using it to spread awareness about cleanliness and the SwachhSurvekshan survey. We have implemented this in Aliganj, Gomti Nagar, Alambagh, Rajajipuram where residents are happy with the creations.”

The response from residents has been overwhelmingly positive. Raja Singh, a resident of Aliganj, shared his excitement: “Our lane has started looking more beautiful after the Ghibli paintings here. We wish every lane in the city could get beautiful paintings like this.”

Principal secretary, urban development, Amrit Abhijat, said that any such move to create awareness about cleanliness must be welcomed.