Ghosi MLA Sudhakar Singh passes away; Yogi, Akhilesh express grief

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party MLA from Ghosi Assembly constituency in Mau district, Sudhakar Singh, passed away at a private hospital here early on Thursday, his family said. A three-time MLA, Singh is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. (File Photo/Sourced)

Singh, 67, complained of breathing difficulty after landing at the Varanasi airport from Delhi on Tuesday. He was first admitted to a hospital in Varanasi and then to Lucknow for further treatment, his son Sujeet Singh said. He passed away at 7am, Sujeet Singh said, adding that his father was suffering from cardiac issues.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of the MLA.

Adityanath paid tribute to the late legislator and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. In his post on X, the chief minister wrote: “The passing away of honourable MLA Shri Sudhakar Singh Ji from the Ghosi Assembly constituency of Mau is extremely heartbreaking -- my humble tribute to him. My condolences are with the bereaved family members. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul be granted eternal peace and the grieving family be bestowed with the strength to bear this immense sorrow.”

In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav prayed for the departed soul’s peace and wished strength to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

“The demise of Shri Sudhakar Singh Ji, SP MLA from Ghosi Assembly, is extremely heartbreaking! May God grant peace to his soul. May the bereaved family find the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt condolences!,” he wrote.

In 2023, SP candidate Sudhakar Singh won the Assembly bypolls from Ghosi assembly constituency by a margin of 42,759 votes. The bypoll was necessitated after Dara Singh Chauhan, who had won the seat in the 2022 UP assembly polls as Samajwadi Party candidate, came back to the BJP.