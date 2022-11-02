Give priority to vertical development, says UP CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said priority should be given to “vertical development” to ensure optimum utilisation of land in Uttar Pradesh and the minimum area of a township should be fixed at 25 acres. He said land mobilisation needed to be simplified for its easy availability for investors.

“The demand for affordable housing for low and middle income groups is highest in urban areas and the private sector has an important role to play in the state. A viable new township policy should be formulated according to the needs of the state to encourage planned urban development through private capital investment,” said Adityanath while presiding over a high-level meeting on the formulation of the new township policy.

The CM said in projects of more than 50 acres, there should be a provision for the requirement of experienced lead members. “We have to make planned efforts towards the establishment and development of new cities,” he added.

Yogi said the process of land-use change should be further simplified and there be a single-window system for various approvals/no-objections. He said the state government’s endeavor would be to provide housing facilities to every family of the society as per their economic condition.

“At the same time, protection of the interests of landowners/farmers along with the customers should also be ensured,” said the CM.

Yogi said the deadline for completion of projects should also be fixed along with their approval. “There should be a clear provision regarding the minimum land of the total project area at the time of inception of the plan. Action has been taken to expand the boundaries of various urban bodies and new urban bodies have also been formed,” he said.

He said immediate recruitment should be made on all vacant posts in the three development authorities of Gautam Buddh Nagar and every development authority of the state should prepare a well-equipped convention centre in its area.