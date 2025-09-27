Gomti Book Fest hosts discussion on global economy, ‘mushaira’

A discussion on the global economy was held as part of Gomti Book Festival at Lucknow University on Friday. (HT)

While the dean of Arts, Prof. Arvind Mohan, underscored the changing economic challenges faced by the world, Prof. Manoj Kumar Agarwal said India was strengthening its economic strategies through indigenisation.

Prof. Rajsharan Shahi, a faculty member at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, spoke about why the world should learn from India’s economic thinking. He also highlighted how India can show the world a new path in today’s circumstances and contribute to improving the global economic landscape.

Agarwal also described how India was rapidly advancing through self-reliance, indigenisation, and inclusive and sustainable development through its diverse economic strategies, which will benefit the world, as Western economies struggle to cope with adverse circumstances.

Vice-chancellor Prof. Manuka Khanna and honorary librarian Prof. Keya Pandey were also present on the occasion.

In another session, Sadaf Hussain spoke about how he learned the ‘master recipe’ of cooking from his own home. Later, in the session ‘Picture Words: The Rise of Graphic Narratives’, leading voices in the field like Soumitra Dasgupta, Uttam Pal Singh and Ishita Debnath Biswas discussed the growing impact of graphic storytelling as a medium that blends art and literature to engage readers across ages, from comics to illustrated books.

A ‘mushaira’ was also organised in collaboration with the Urdu department, in which poets Asmat Malihabadi, Farooq Jaisi, Rashmi Badshah, Omair Manzar, Rubina Ayaz and Ved Prakash Sanjar took part.

In the evening, Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan staged classical performances from a dance on Lord Ganesha in Raag Lalit, followed by a dynamic tabla presentation featuring Paramparagat and rhythmic compositions. Later, a Kathak performance was held.

In the end, Sadho music band gave a dynamic live performance, which was a blend of Sufi, devotional bhajans, Bollywood hits and folk fusion.