Gonda man kills relative sister-in-law after she rejects marriage proposal

: A man allegedly slit the throat of his relative sister-in-law after she rejected his marriage proposal for the second time and dumped it in the Saryu river in Ayodhya, police said on Saturday. The accused allegedly discarded the knife and his clothes in bushes after the murder. (For representation only)

The accused, Bhanu Pratap Nishad, was arrested from Ayodhya on Saturday, three days after the September 17 murder of 12th-pass Dharma Nishad, a resident of Madhaipur village in Gonda.

According to police, Bhanu had been in contact with Dharma for nearly three years and wanted to live with her. When he proposed marriage, she refused. He allegedly called her to the Saryu ghats in Ayodhya a few days later and again asked her to marry him.

Dharma had left home telling her mother that she was going to her elder sister’s house. Bhanu allegedly intercepted her on the way and took her on his motorcycle, saying he would show her the Saryu ghats. At the riverfront, he allegedly repeated his proposal. When Dharma refused again, Bhanu allegedly attacked her with a knife and slit her throat. He then dragged her body for about 100 metres before throwing it into the Saryu and fleeing, police said.

The accused allegedly discarded the knife and his clothes in bushes after the murder.

Dharma’s family had reported her missing after she failed to reach her sister’s house by 8pm on September 15. The following day, police recovered the body of an unidentified young woman from the Saryu riverfront.

Police circulated photographs of the body on social media on the evening of September 17, following which the family identified it as Dharma. Investigators then examined her call detail records and found that her last conversation was with Bhanu, police said.

Additional SP (East) Ajit Kumar Rajak said the post-mortem examination confirmed that Dharma had been murdered, following which murder charges were added to the FIR. Bhanu was arrested from Ayodhya on Saturday and allegedly confessed during interrogation to taking Dharma to Naya Ghat and killing her. Police said they recovered the alleged murder weapon, the motorcycle used in the crime and the clothes worn by Bhanu at the time of the incident.