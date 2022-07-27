Governor Anandiben Patel gives governance mantra to UP ministers
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel gave governance lessons to UP ministers as they, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, went to the Raj Bhawan for an introductory meeting.
The governor had invited the chief minister and his council of ministers for high tea at Raj Bhawan at 4pm on Wednesday and they remained there for nearly four hours.
As most of them had not met the governor after being sworn in as ministers on March 25, 2022, the ministers of state, ministers of state (independent charge) and those in the cabinet introduced themselves to her one by one.
The CM and other ministers also gave a brief presentation about the functioning/achievements of the government in the past 100 days and the plan of action for the future.
This was for the first time during the tenure of Yogi 2.0 government that the governor invited the council of ministers for a meeting. The governor shared her experiences of working as a minister and chief minister of Gujarat and later as the governor. Anandiben Patel spoke to them on various social aspects and how to remain connected with people at the grassroots level.
She shared experiences of her visits to different districts in UP and asked the ministers to visit anganvadi kendras and connect with self-help groups (SHGs) and ASHA workers etc in villages.
The governor asked the ministers to work to bring about an improvement in education and ensure that children in 3 years plus age-group went to anganwadi kendras while those in 5 years plus age-group went to nearby schools. She also spoke about health issues and the issues concerning women empowerment etc. “Do your work with all devotion,” she told the ministers.
Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said the governor has responsibility to ensure that the state government functions in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. “So, the governor may have issued such instructions to the ministry,” he said.
“The governor’s responsibility is also to advise ministers, warn them and to be consulted by the ministers. So, the governor convened the meeting within the provisions of the Constitution,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of political science department, Lucknow University.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between NID Foundation and UP’s higher education department to set up a special centre, ‘Uttar Pradesh Cadre for Ranking Accreditation Mentorship’ in Lucknow, to bring about an improvement in national and international rankings of state universities. The governor said this centre would lead to a new beginning of change in the higher education sector, stated a press release by the Raj Bhawan. A book on the governor titled, ‘Pratibadhta Ke Pad Chinha’, was also released on the occasion.
