Governor appoints VCs of 2 UP varsities

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 11:34 PM IST

Governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel on Thursday appointed regular vice chancellors for Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, formerly Kanpur University, and Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow.

Professor Vinay Kumar Pathak, vice chancellor of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow has been appointed as the VC of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University.

Similarly, professor Anil Kumar Shukla of education department, Lucknow University has been appointed as the vice chancellor of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow.

Both the VCs will remain in office for three years from the day of taking charge.

