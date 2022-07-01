Governor reviews Lucknow University’s preparation for NAAC team visit

Governor Anandiben Patel reviewed the preparations made by Lucknow University for the upcoming National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) review at Raj Bhavan on Friday. NAAC team is visiting LU from July 11 to 13.

The university has already submitted its self-study report for NAAC evaluation. The rest of the process is to be assessed by the visiting peer team. The Governor reviewed the preparations made by the university on the seven criteria of NAAC evaluation.

Observing the presentation, the Governor asked the varsity to increase the participation of the students in the activities. She said that by connecting the deserving students with the university activities, they can be taught how to handle the responsibilities.

She also asked the university to make a display site of “One District One Product” (ODOP) on the campus and said that the tradition of presenting only local products should be ensured in honour of the dignitaries who came to the university.

She said NAAC evaluation in higher educational institutions is necessary for quality education in the state.

It may be noted that Lucknow University has already obtained NAAC grading twice. In its first application in 2002, Lucknow University got four stars out of the possible five stars awarded by NAAC at that point of time. On the second occasion in 2014, when NAAC awarded four grades A, B, C, D, Lucknow University got a ‘B’ grade.

Now the university is gearing up for its third NAAC assessment. During the review meeting the vice-chancellor Alok Kumar Rai mentioned the instructions received from the Governor and the experiences gained from the recent visit to the educational institutions of Chandigarh. The V-C was hopeful of getting higher grade in this years’ evaluation. Additional chief secretary to governor Mahesh Kumar Gupta and others were also present at the meeting.